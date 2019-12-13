An important milestone for one Cariboo Volunteer Fire Department will be recognized this weekend.

Cariboo Regional District Area D Director Steve Forseth said this is good news for the community.

“Saturday we’re going to celebrate the fact that we have an agreement between the Mcleese Lake Volunteer Fire Department Society and the Mcleese Lake Recreation Society to build the new Mcleese Lake fire hall and the groundbreaking ceremony, I understand myself and the MLA Coralee Oakes will be attending”.

The location of the fire hall will be on the far side of the Mcleese Lake Hall property in front of the old ice rink.

Forseth said this has been a 6-year goal since the fire department was created back in 2013 and work will begin on it in the Spring.

“It’s literally too late now to start any construction so I expect that once the frost comes out of the ground, I’m told generally it’s April, they’re hoping to start digging very shortly after that and then I would think that by October, November, of 2020 the building should be at lock-up stage”.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place tomorrow (Saturday) at noon.