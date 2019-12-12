Quesnel Rink Takes Over Top Spot In Super League
Service Electric stands alone atop Quesnel’s Super League of Curling.
Dave Plant skipped his team to first place last night with a convincing 10-4 win over Brady Waffle and the BIlly Barker Casino.
Service Electric improves to 4 and 1 while the Billy falls to 3 and 2 and into a tie for second with two other rinks.
Ski-Hi Scaffolding, led by Blair Hedden, knocked off Quesnel Lawn Care 8-4.
Other action last night saw Century 21 and Ray Blackmore top Redz Shedz 7-3 and the Child Development Centre rink defeated Brenda Ernst, also 7-3.
STANDINGS
Service Eelectric 4-1
Billy Barker Casino 3-2
Ski-Hi Scaffolding 3-2
Century 21 3-2
CDC 2-3
Redz Shedz 2-3
Brenda Ernst 2-3
Quesnel Lawn Care 1-4