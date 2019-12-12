Highway 97 just north of Quesnel is down to single lane alternating traffic due to a single vehicle accident.

Quesnel RCMP Sergeant Darren Dodge goes over a few of the details…

“There was a vehicles from the Prince George Regional Correctional Center that went off road, off Highway 97 near 10-Mile Lake. There are some injuries, some people have been transported to hospital, nobody is suffering any life-threatening injuries.”

Dodge says the accident happened just after 10 this morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Drive BC is reporting that the accident happened about five kilometers north of Quesnel at Norn Road.