An affordable housing complex in Williams Lake has had its rental rates lowered.

Monthly rents for the one-bedroom units at Williams Creek Apartments on 1st Avenue North have been reduced from $800 to $690 with rents for the two-bedroom units reduced from $925 to $825.

“Because the project was on time and on budget, it will benefit from a lower than projected mortgage rate, allowing the rents for the 27 one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units to be reduced and make them even more affordable,” the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing told MyCaribooNow.

The Province had announced in September 2018 that it would be providing $8 million for the project and that monthly rates were projected to range from the provincial shelter rate of $375 to $925. Those rates nearly a year later would later draw the ire of Williams Lake City Council with Councillor Scott Nelson making the recommendation that Council request to meet with the Premier and Minister of Housing to request that all 39 units remain subsidized.

The five storey-building which includes eight units for people affected by intellectual disabilities or mental health challenges and two fully accessible units is operated by the Williams Lake Association for Community Living.

“We are very excited to see this project come to fruition,” said Ian McLaughlin, executive director, Williams Lake Association for Community Living in a recent news release.

“It means a great deal to the people we support to have modern, affordable housing, and the building is a great addition to the neighbourhood and community.”