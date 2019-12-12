With Christmas fast approaching both Salvation Army’s in Williams Lake and Quesnel are below their targeted Kettle Campaign goals.

Dawn Butt, one of the Executive Directors in Williams Lake, said they’re down a little and the increase of people who need their help is up.

“We are only about the halfway mark to our grand total of 95-thousand dollars. We’re a little nervous and we have a lot of empty kettle shifts next week to fill and most people know that this is our only fundraiser for the entire year”.

Butt added, “This campaign means a lot to us and if we don’t get the funds, that means we have to reconsider what some of our options are in regards to programming and those sorts of things because we’re not Government funded at all and lots of times we don’t qualify for the Government Grants because we are also a faith-based organization”.

Major Randy Gatza is the Pastor of the Quesnel Salvation Army and had this to say about their Kettle Campaign.

“We’re at just about 13-thousand dollars so we’re about 7-thousand dollars behind compared to last year at the same time. Our objective with the Christmas kettles is 40-thousand so we’re still almost 27-thousand shy of that”.

Gatza said their Christmas letter appeal is about 20-thousand and our objective there is fifty-thousand dollars so we’re kinda shy 30-thousand dollars there all together as well.

Both Gatza and Butt said they are in need of volunteers to help man the kettles.