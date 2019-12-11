RCMP in Williams Lake are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Kendra Shorter was last seen in Williams Lake near Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Shorter is described as:

5’3” tall

weighing around 160 pounds

with dull, light brown hair longer than shoulders

She was wearing pink shoes, black pants, and a light blue “Roxy” jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers.