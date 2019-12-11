Woman last seen near Cariboo Memorial Hospital reported missing
(supplied by Williams Lake RCMP)
RCMP in Williams Lake are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.
Kendra Shorter was last seen in Williams Lake near Cariboo Memorial Hospital.
Shorter is described as:
- 5’3” tall
- weighing around 160 pounds
- with dull, light brown hair longer than shoulders
She was wearing pink shoes, black pants, and a light blue “Roxy” jacket.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers.