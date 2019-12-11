Hundreds of toys were once again donated to the Child Development Centre in Williams Lake.

Executive Director Vanessa Riplinger says the 14th annual Christmas Wish Breakfast that was held Wednesday morning at Boston Pizza went really well and really smoothly.

“I keep saying Sarah Fulton has helped this year and has done a big part of it, so she has been brilliant at keeping it rolling along,” Riplinger says.

“Chris and Jay, the owners of Boston Pizza, and Karen who runs their kitchen it was like clockwork. I came in at 5 this morning and they were prepared, so they were ready for the rush.”

Riplinger says about 60 people helped with the Breakfast and that she would like to think that around 1,000 people came through the doors.

Monetary donations including a $1,000 cheque by the Royal Bank were also made.

Toys from the Breakfast were later delivered to the Child Development Centre by members of the Williams Lake RCMP. They will be distributed Thursday to various groups that work with children and families.

“Some of our client numbers have increased. I know ours has with the Child Development Centre, so I’m assuming that’s happening in the community and so we have more need with kids for sure and families,” Riplinger says.

“So between all of the agencies, we really do try to make sure that every child has a gift at Christmas.”