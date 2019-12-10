Counter Attack road checks are underway this holiday season in the Cariboo.

Media Relations Officer for BC RCMP Traffic Services, Corporal Mike Halskov goes over the numbers from this past weekend in the South Cariboo.

“We had two drivers that received a 90-day driving prohibition for either failing a roadside breath test or refusing to provide a breath test, we had three members at two different road checks in the 100 Mile House area on Saturday night. They checked a total of about 75 vehicles altogether and in addition, they issued about 8 violation tickets and 17 vehicle inspection notices”.

Halskov said over the years with increased awareness about impaired driving through programs like Counter Attack Road Checks, the numbers have gone down and they’d like to see that trend continue.