A man accused of firing off shots near a Williams Lake business has pled guilty to one of the charges laid against him.

26-year old Darcy John William pleaded guilty yesterday to a charge of Possession of an Imitation Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

Several other charges, including Unlawfully Discharging a Firearm, were stayed.

William is due back in court tomorrow to fix a date for sentencing.

Williams Lake RCMP, responding to a report of shots fired, were called to the Diamond and Dust Entertainment Lounge in the early mourning hours of April 25th of this year.

Police say an investigation revealed that there was an altercation inside the premises involving two male suspects with firearms.