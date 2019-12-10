For the 14th year, the annual Christmas Wish Breakfast will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) in Williams Lake.

Vanessa Riplinger, Executive Director of the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre, said this is a holiday event that the entire community gets behind and takes part in making sure that every child gets something for Christmas by bringing an unwrapped toy or monetary donation.

“This event has grown and grown in popularity and it’s feel-good for everybody, you get to come and visit and have a nice breakfast and you also know you’re giving back to the community, to kids who might not have anything or might not have a Christmas. So we are feeling like this is such a great event and everyone loves it”.

And when the breakfast is over and all the unwrapped gifts are gathered together, we asked Riplinger what happens next.

“We take all the presents back to the Child Development Centre and agencies like the CDC, schools, communities out West will come in and pick out a toy for a child, youth, teen that might not get a toy at Christmas or might not get a present, it’s a real community event”.

Riplinger said they always get a good turnout of volunteers and receive great community support for the Christmas Wish Breakfast which is heart-warming to see.

The 14th Annual Christmas Wish Breakfast is tomorrow (Wednesday) morning from 6:30 to 9:30 at Boston Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar in Williams Lake.

To reserve a time slot that is filling up quickly, you’re asked to call the Cariboo Child Development Centre 250-392-4481.