Time is running out for the Quesnel Community Foundation to match it’s anonymous donor’s donation of up to 50 thousand dollars.

Mary Sjostrom is the Foundation’s President…

“December the 15th is our cutoff date. We’re running a little short this year. We’re about 12 thousand dollars short of our 50 thousand mark, so I just want to remind people about what a great cause this is. You know we supported 10 or 12 groups last year and we put out about 80 thousand dollars.”

Sjostrom says everything that’s raised goes back into the community.

She says there are a few ways people can donate…

“They can mail a cheque in or they can go our website at quesnelcommunityfoundation.ca to donate. We’ve got PayPal and e-transfer and the whole nine yards, and if they’ve got any questions they can call me or our coordinator Anna Rankin at 747-3063 and I’m 747-2924.”

The Foundation’s endowment has now surpassed the three million dollar mark.

It is the interest and revenue from that money that then goes back into the community in the form of grants.

The endowment started out at just 50 thousand dollars back in 2001 as a legacy from the BC Winter Games.