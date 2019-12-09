Williams Lake RCMP and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue were on scene at a vehicle incident earlier this afternoon.

It occurred around 4 o’clock involving a transport truck and another vehicle at Lynes Creek Road 10 kilometers north of Wildwood.

No other details are available at this time.

According to Drive BC Highway 97 is closed in both directions and an assessment is in progress.

Next update from Drive BC will be at 6:30 this (Monday) evening.