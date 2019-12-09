The former Treasurer of the Williams Lake Special Olympics Society has been sentenced in Provincial Court.

52-year old Dianne Lynn Lee received a 6 month conditional sentence and two years probation.

She was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $7,518.

Lee pleaded guilty to a charge of Fraud over $5,000 back in September.

She was accused of defrauding the chapter for personal gain between August of 2016 and August of 2017.