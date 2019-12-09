Woman sentenced for defrauding Williams Lake Special Olympics Society
Williams Lake Courthouse (R Dyok, MyCariboonow.com staff)
The former Treasurer of the Williams Lake Special Olympics Society has been sentenced in Provincial Court.
52-year old Dianne Lynn Lee received a 6 month conditional sentence and two years probation.
She was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $7,518.
Lee pleaded guilty to a charge of Fraud over $5,000 back in September.
She was accused of defrauding the chapter for personal gain between August of 2016 and August of 2017.