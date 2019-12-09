A charge of sexual assault against a 100 Mile House physician has been stayed.

The crown’s decision came after 38-year old Michael Mthandaza agreed to enter into a peace bond.

The term of the bond is 12 months and conditions include, according to the BC Prosecution Service, no contact with the named complainant.

Mthandaza was scheduled to go to trial on Thursday.

The charge was laid following an alleged incident back in November of 2018.