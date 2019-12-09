The second weekend for Operation Red Nose getting people and their vehicles home safely in the Lake City is now in the books.

Manager of Community Safety for the City of Williams Lake, Dave Dickson said it was another good weekend.

“We’ve done four nights now and we’ve been successful, it’s been well used. This weekend we transported 147 people, we had 24 rides on Friday night and 50 rides on Saturday night”.

Dickson said compared to this time last year Operation Red Nose is up slightly in ridership.

Safe rides home will be provided for two more full weekends before Christmas on December 14th and 15th and December 21st and 22nd between 9 pm and 3 am.

In total since November 29th, 133 rides have been given and over five thousand dollars in donations have been raised.