A cookbook of recipes from a well-loved former Italian restaurant in Williams Lake is continuing to raise funds for Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

Archie and Carol DiCecco who owned and operated Trattoria Pasta Shoppe that closed in August 2018 were kept busy this past Friday and Saturday by signing copies of the cookbook at local businesses including Bob’s Footwear and Apparel, The Realm of Toys, and Taylor Made Cakes and Sweets.

They say the first 1,000 prints had sold out in two days, and that the cookbook is now in its second printing.

“The response just from the town and surrounding area is just outstanding,” Archie said

“It’s been great,” Carol added.

“We’ve had a lot of feedback from some of the customers that have bought the book and they’ve cooked some of the meals and they say it tastes just the same. That’s so great.”

Since Trattoria has closed Archie has fully retired with Carol now working at Canadian Tire.

She said while it is different from what she was doing before she is enjoying it and it is a lot of fun.

“We wanted to give back to the community and we wanted the funds to stay in the community and we figured Big Brothers and Big Sisters that was a way to go, and Angela’s been great. She’s helped us a lot with the cookbook and getting it together,” Carol said.

“It’s been awesome. The support we’ve had has just been phenomenal from the community. We were surprised and shocked a bit.”

(Editor’s Note: Listen to the author of this report with Archie and Carol Diecco in an interview from Saturday, Dec. 7 in the audio file below)