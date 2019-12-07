Christmas has arrived early for eight not-for-profit organizations providing life-saving emergency and environmental conservation programs in the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

The Province is providing approximately $5.6 million to nearly 125 organizations in the public safety sector and approximately $4.6 million to more than 135 organizations in the environment sector.

Benefiting from a community gaming grant in the Cariboo-Chilcotin are:

Big Lake Community Association $25,200

Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department $29,450

Likely and District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Society $9,000

McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department Society $43,000

Baker Creek Enhancement Society $44,000

West Chilcotin Search and Rescue Society $74,150

Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society $25,000

Invasive Species Council of British Columbia Society $120,000

“We support programs that make our communities safer and empower people to protect and preserve British Columbia’s natural environment,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing in a news release.

“We are pleased to fund not-for-profit organizations in this important work, including strengthening volunteer fire departments and enhancing community conservation efforts to protect our environment.”