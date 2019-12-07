8 Cariboo-Chilcotin organizations to benefit from annual community gaming grants
(supplied by Government of BC)
Christmas has arrived early for eight not-for-profit organizations providing life-saving emergency and environmental conservation programs in the Cariboo-Chilcotin.
The Province is providing approximately $5.6 million to nearly 125 organizations in the public safety sector and approximately $4.6 million to more than 135 organizations in the environment sector.
Benefiting from a community gaming grant in the Cariboo-Chilcotin are:
- Big Lake Community Association $25,200
- Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department $29,450
- Likely and District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Society $9,000
- McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department Society $43,000
- Baker Creek Enhancement Society $44,000
- West Chilcotin Search and Rescue Society $74,150
- Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society $25,000
- Invasive Species Council of British Columbia Society $120,000
“We support programs that make our communities safer and empower people to protect and preserve British Columbia’s natural environment,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing in a news release.
“We are pleased to fund not-for-profit organizations in this important work, including strengthening volunteer fire departments and enhancing community conservation efforts to protect our environment.”