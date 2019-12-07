A Lone Butte property will not be rezoned to facilitate cannabis production.

The Cariboo Regional District denied the request to rezone the property at 6640 Perrey Road from rural residential to industrial at Friday’s board meeting.

Area L Director Willow MacDonald says her advisory planning committee (APC) had recommended that the application be rejected because the parcel is in the middle of a residential area.

“My APC members were concerned about the smell, safety issues, fire issues, the infrastructure need; how are you going to put an industrial grow-op in compliance with the regulations within a neighborhood parcel,” MacDonald said.

“It is a rural neighborhood and although the parcels are larger than the Lower Mainland they are not meant to be industrial. They’re meant to be residential.”

Despite the application being rejected MacDonald says she believes there is a way to have cannabis production within the area.

“Area L is primarily a residential area within the CRD,” MacDonald says.

“We do have allocated industrial lands that have gone through our official community plans and are appropriate for industrial use. The issue with this particular parcel was that it’s rural residential and he wanted to rezone it into heavy industrial to be in compliance with the federal regulations.”