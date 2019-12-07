RCMP in Quesnel are warning the public there will be zero tolerance for drivers that fail to stop for school buses after several near misses.

Police say a school bus dashcam video on Thursday, Dec. 5 in Quesnel shows a driver failing to stop and driving around the students as they had crossed the road.

“There really is no excuse any violators can be providing that would justify receiving a warning for this,” said Cpl. Serge Bruneau of the North District Traffic Services.

“As such, enforcement action will be taken when warranted.”

Failing to stop for a school bus could result in a $368 fine and 3 demerit points.

RCMP urge anyone who witnesses vehicles failing to stop for buses or any other traffic violation to contact them.