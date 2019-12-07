Dashcam captures driver failing to stop for school bus, driving around students
(supplied by Quesnel RCMP)
RCMP in Quesnel are warning the public there will be zero tolerance for drivers that fail to stop for school buses after several near misses.
Police say a school bus dashcam video on Thursday, Dec. 5 in Quesnel shows a driver failing to stop and driving around the students as they had crossed the road.
“There really is no excuse any violators can be providing that would justify receiving a warning for this,” said Cpl. Serge Bruneau of the North District Traffic Services.
“As such, enforcement action will be taken when warranted.”
Failing to stop for a school bus could result in a $368 fine and 3 demerit points.
RCMP urge anyone who witnesses vehicles failing to stop for buses or any other traffic violation to contact them.