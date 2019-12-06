100 Mile RCMP are seeking the public’s help after having responded to a report of a stolen wallet while in a local fast-food restaurant.

Staff Sgt. Sven Nielsen says the complainant reported that her bank indicated her credit card had been used twice already prior to it being canceled.

“Other identification was also taken by the suspect(s),” Nielsen says.

“Some still photos were obtained from one of the local businesses in the Lac La Hache area where a transaction occurred.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers.