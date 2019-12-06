$100 dollars worth of frozen hamburger patties had been stolen after a break and enter in 100 Mile House.

RCMP responded to the report at the concession stand located at Outrider Grounds near Airport Road on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Police said the rear door had been forced open.

“There are no witnesses to this event,” said Staff Sgt. Sven Nielsen.

“There is a suspect in this matter, however, there is no further evidence to support a charge as a result of the investigation. The investigation has been concluded.”