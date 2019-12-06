Highway 97 south of Quesnel is now back to two lane traffic following an accident this morning.

Corporal Serge Bruneau is with North District Traffic Services…

“We attended a two vehicle accident, a head-on collision in the Alexandria area of Quesnel. Minor injuries at this point but the message out there is to have people slow down and drive according to road conditions.”

Bruneau says the accident happened at around 7 o’clock this morning…

“It involved a pick-up truck and a four door sedan. There were five people in the two vehicles with one going to hospital.”

The Highway, according to Drive BC, was down to single lane alternating traffic about 43 kilometers south of Quesnel.