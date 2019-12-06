There were more people working in the Cariboo region last month, compared to a year ago.

Vincent Ferro is a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada…

“It went up by 38-hundred, so we had 79,700 people working this November compared with 75,900 a year ago. The increases were in full-time work. Retail and wholesale trade added more workers, same with transportation and warehousing. What went down was manufacturing.”

Despite that, Ferro says the unemployment rate in the Cariboo still went up because there were more people looking for work.

The jobless rate was 6.8 percent in November of this year, compared to 4.9 a year ago.

BC’s unemployment rate also went up last month.

Ferro says it continues to be the lowest in the country however, at an even five percent.