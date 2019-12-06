Hwy 97, at Sales Rd, about 10 km south of Quesnel, looking north. (supplied by DriveBC)

Update 3pm: A snowfall warning is currently in effect for Cariboo North including Quesnel.

Environment Canada says snowfall rates will increase this afternoon and heavy snow is expected through tonight.

Previous story: The Cariboo saw its’ first significant snowfall of the season.

In some areas as much as four centimeters accumulated overnight.

As the front continues to move over our region meteorologist for Environment Canada, Bobby Sekhon says snowfall amounts between the South and North Cariboo will be quite different.

Williams Lake will get 2 to 4 centimeters and the snow should taper off to a 60 percent chance of flurries this afternoon while in Quesnel, even more, is expected.

“Snow is going to continue through the day, and we’ll actually see about 5 to 10 centimeters,” says Sekhon.

“As that front kind of stalls overnight we’re going to see a fair bit of snowfall in the 10 to 15 centimeter range. You’ll see a risk of freezing rain with that as well.”

Snow is also in the forecast for Saturday.