The Tsilhqot’in Nation, Taseko Mines Ltd. (TML) and the Province of BC have entered into dialogue to try to obtain a long term solution to what the Tsilhqot’in Nation says is the conflict at Teztan Biny (Fish Lake).

The Tsilhqot’in National Government (TNG) and TML have both confirmed they have begun discussions that acknowledge the opposition of the Tsilhqot’in to the proposed gold-copper mine currently known as New Prosperity and Taseko’s commercial interests.

“While the details of this process are confidential, in order to facilitate a dialogue the parties have agreed to a standstill on certain outstanding litigation and regulatory matters which relate to Taseko’s tenures and the area in the vicinity of Teẑtan Biny (Fish Lake),” read a statement by the TNG and TML.

The site located approximately 125 kilometers southwest of Williams Lake is one of the largest undeveloped gold/copper porphyry deposits in the world. Once developed, the New Prosperity mine according to TML would produce 250,000 ounces of gold and 110 million pounds of copper annually for 20 years.

The project has been twice rejected by federal regulators.

An environmental assessment certificate that was issued by BC in 2010 is set to expire on January 14, 2020.

“As far as we are concerned, Taseko has acted disgracefully throughout the years when it comes to the project at Teẑtan Biny, “ said Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse.

“The Tŝilhqot’in feel as if Taseko has attempted to make a mockery of our culture, history, way of life and our Aboriginal rights, and this alone is one of many reasons why Taseko will never have the Tŝilhqot’in social contract.”