A 25-year-old man charged with murder, kidnapping, and attempted murder in relation to an incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge this past summer has been denied bail.

The application for Jayson Gilbert was dismissed by Justice David Crossin Thursday afternoon following a day two hearing in Williams Lake Supreme Court.

Gilbert will remain remanded at the Regional Correction Centre in Prince George.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 11 in Williams Lake Provincial Court to consult with legal counsel.

Gilbert and co-accused Michael Drynock were both initially just charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of kidnapping. A murder charge was added following the discovery of a body in the Fraser River near the Sheep Creek Bridge in Setempber that was identified as Branton Regner.