A total of 568 dinners were served at the 22nd annual Yuletide Dinner in Williams Lake.

Oranges, candy canes, and stockings were also handed out Wednesday evening at the Sacred Heart Hall with Santa coming by for a visit.

“I took it on 22 years ago when the last one was at Caesar’s Inn with Walter and a group of businesswomen and they needed somebody to take it over, so I said I would and the Child Development Centre gave me the go-ahead for that,” said executive director of the Child Development Centre, Vanessa Riplinger.

“This is one of the best events. Christmas is about giving and we give a lot and people give back a lot for this event so everybody feels great.”

St. Vincent de Paul and chef Brice O’Neill had also helped volunteer.

“I absolutely enjoy the people the most about it,” Riplinger said.

“Giving back to the community and having them give back to you in so many different ways when they come to this event has been amazing and I don’t think I will stop volunteering at this event or running it through the Child Development Centre.”