The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) will be considering a rezoning request to facilitate cannabis production at a Lone Butte property.

Jeff Kline is seeking to rezone the property at 6640 Perrey Road from rural residential designation to industrial designation to facilitate cannabis production on site.

CRD Manager of Development Services, Havan Surat notes that the property is mostly surrounded by rural residential lots with an agricultural land reserve parcel to the west of it.

“Based on the existing Rural 2 zone and the surrounding rural residential and agricultural land use designations, a heavy industrial land use to facilitate cannabis production disturbs the residential character of the neighborhood,” Surat said.

“Further the CRD policy 10.3.9 under the Offical Community Plan intends to limit this use to areas suitable for industrial use and encourage the infill of existing vacant industrial sites rather than designating additional industrial lands. Therefore, planning staff is not supportive of this rezoning and OCP amendment.”

The CRD will be giving consideration to the proposal at Friday’s board meeting.

Should the proposal move forward with approval, Surat said the applicant will be required to comply with the provisions of agricultural policy with respect to fencing and buffering along the west boundary of the subject property as it is adjacent to an ALR parcel.