A pound services contract has been renewed between the City of Williams Lake and BC SPCA.

Council agreed Tuesday to approve the contract effective January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2022, at an annual amount of $22,224 per year with an annual increase in accordance with the Consumer Price Index.

The only change under the three-year contract is the BC SPCA adding $50.00 for vaccinations when deemed necessary.

“That was a request by the SPCA to add that into the contract,” says senior bylaw officer Brendan Foote.

“So if the bylaw department impounds a dog and it ends up at the SPCA and for whatever reason, it needs a vaccination the City has agreed to pay $50 towards that vaccination for that impounded dog and that is to just help stop the spread of disease amongst these dogs.”

The City of Williams Lake and BC SPCA had entered into a contract that would provide pound service for the city in May 2008 after the decision was made to eliminate the city pound to reduce staffing and maintenance costs.

Foote estimates they have impounded about 30 dogs annually over the last three years.

“We have a great relationship with the SPCA,” Foote says.

“We’ve worked closely with them since 2008 and they’ve always provided great service to us and we’re thankful that we have a contract with them and that everything is working out well.”