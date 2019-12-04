It looks like Christmas has come early for the Quesnel Curling Centre.

Quesnel City Council has unanimously approved some funding to help pick up some of the tab for a new ice plant at the curling centre.

A contribution is also expected from the Cariboo Regional District and the Curling Club.

Jeff Norburn, the Director of Community Services, went over the numbers at last night’s meeting…

“That Quesnel City Council allocate 60 thousand dollars in Community Works Funds towards the project with the understanding that the CRD would contribute 140 thousand dollars of their Community Works Funds and the curling club would contribute the balance of the cost.”

The Curling Centre indicated at this month’s North Cariboo Joint Planning meeting that it needed to replace the ice plant at a cost of 220 thousand dollars or risk losing their season once the weather warms up.

The City’s money will come out of gas tax funds for 2019.

The CRD is expected to formally approve it’s portion of the payment at this Friday’s Board meeting.