Once again the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre along with St Vincent Depaul will be holding a long time holiday event tomorrow (Wednesday) in Williams Lake.

The 22nd annual Yuletide Dinner is a free meal for families who may be facing lean times.

Executive Director for the CDC, Vanessa Riplinger, said they had quite the turnout last year

‘We were around between the 5 and 6 hundred person mark last year. It’s a hot turkey dinner, all the fixings, dessert, everything. If you do need a ride call the Child development Centre 250-392-4481, and let them know you need a ride to the Yuletide dinner and we also give rides home”.

Riplinger said during the Yuletide Dinner there will be live entertainment as well as a visit from Santa Claus.