Williams Lake RCMP attend CIBC on Nov. 28, 2017 after reports of a robbery. (R Dyok, MyCaribooNow.com staff)

A 100 Mile House man has been sentenced for robbing a bank in Williams Lake.

42-year old Christpher Swain was sentenced Monday afternoon in Williams Lake Supreme Court to five years in prison, although Justice David Crossin gave him credit for more than two years time served in custody, effectively making the sentence two years less a day.

Swain pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery back in September.

He was arrested after the CIBC bank was robbed back on November 28, 2017.

Witnesses told police that a man entered the bank and demanded money from the teller.

RCMP said due to the immediate assistance of two customers and a quick response from police, a man was arrested without incident and without any injuries to employees or customers in the bank.

Bill Drebit and Blaine Grinder have since received certificates of appreciation for their efforts.