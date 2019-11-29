Local government officials had gathered outside the terminal building of the Williams Lake Regional Airport on Friday morning to celebrate recent facade improvements.

“It’s a great addition to the airport and it’s a been a long time coming,” Mayor Walt Cobb said.

“The airport over the years has got different upgrades and what not but I think this is a real asset as we try to promote Williams Lake and not only that but make this more of a regional airport. The entrance always makes the difference and I think this ties in of course with our forest industry.”

The City was successful in securing a $115,000 grant from the Northern Development Initiative Trust last year for the upgrades that included changes to the wheelchair ramp, staircase, and sidewalks of the entranceway to the terminal building. Traffic control measures were also made.

To top the upgrades Council agreed in May 2019 to award OT Timber Frames of 150 Mile House to construct a timber frame structure to the entrance.

“All of these things were done for the quality of life,” said Corporate Engagement Officer, Guillermo Angel.

“The next phase that we are possibly looking at doing is going to be more about the aesthetics of the outside of the building. So changing some of the envelope just to make it look a little bit better to match some of the work that is done already at this time, and then down the road there’ll be other projects that we’re hopefully going to undertake as well.”