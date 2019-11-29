There’s been a major development in the labour stoppage between UNBC and the Faculty Association.

According to the Faculty Association’s Chief Negotiator, they have decided to suspend picketing as of 4:30 today (Nov. 29) and will return to their teaching duties shortly after that.

Job action will continue, however, it will be on a limited basis.

The Faculty Association’s Executive has filed a complaint with the Labour Relations Board asking for a ruling that the employer has negotiated in bad faith.

The UNBC FA will update the membership further at an in-person meeting on Saturday at the UNBC FA Headquarters.

UNBC President Daniel Weekes issued the following statement:

I am very happy to see that the FA has agreed to remove picket lines and allow students to return to class. The University community will do all we can to welcome students back to our campuses and support them as they finish this semester.

In addition, I look forward to welcoming all our colleagues, including FA and CUPE members, as they return to work. This has been a challenging time, but I am certain we can find ways to collaborate in support of this institution’s vision, mission and values.

This time will also give us some space to continue working on our issues. We recognize this is an important gesture that provides us the ability to continue bargaining, focus on people, and resume normal operations.

As for the FA’s decision to file an unfair labour practice, the Employer understands that it is the prerogative of the Faculty Association to file this claim. The Employer will present our position to the Labour Board.

The Special mediator has indicated he will be in touch with us in the coming days and we look forward to his input in helping us achieve a negotiated settlement.

The Provost will provide further information regarding the return to classes later today.

(With files from Brendan Pawliw, MyPrinceGeorgeNow.com)