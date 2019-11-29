A search warrant at a residence in Quesnel has resulted in the seizure of approximately 200 grams of suspected cocaine, $9,000 in cash, and a firearm.

Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen says the seizure following the execution of a search warrant on Thursday is the result of a drug trafficking investigation on a residence on Dahl Road.

“There was also evidence at the scene that the man who lived at the home was packaging drugs at the residence for street-level sales and the selling from the home.”

Weseen says the Quesnel resident will be facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and firearm-related offenses.

His name has not yet been released.

“Drug houses will often have frequent vehicle and foot traffic from the residence that is in short duration. In some cases, hand to hand exchanges of drugs and money are observed,” Weseen says.

“If you suspect a drug house in your neighborhood call the police and report the activity so that they can be investigated.”