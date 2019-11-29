The glare of the sun is believed to have impeded a driver’s view causing them to cross the centerline and sideswipe an Adventure Charters bus.

100 Mile House RCMP received a report of the two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon at around 1 on Highway 97 just north of Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile House.

Corporal Jason Nash says the only injuries reported were minor ones to the driver of the sedan.

“Traffic flow on Highway 97 was not interrupted as a result of this incident,” Nash says.