RCMP Sergeant Richard Waseen says members attempted to check an SUV that was parked at a hardware store on Reid Street early Saturday morning (November 23rd) at around 4 am.

He says the driver turned off the headlights and fled north on Highway 97.

Waseen says it was located about thirty minutes later parked on the highway near the Cottonwood Bridge…

“When the officers turned on their emergency equipment, the vehicle reversed at a high rate of speed, forcing the officers to turn to avoid a collision. The driver then drove down a steep embankment and crashed in the ditch.”

Waseen says the 26-year old female driver and an 18-year old male passenger were arrested and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a handgun and methamphetamine.

He says there was also some stolen property from a break and enter that occurred on Schemenaur Road, within hours of the incident.

Weseen says it was very fortunate that no one as hurt from this incident.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on March 10th.