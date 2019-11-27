The Cariboo is now home to a BC Cannabis Store.

The bright and spacious store that has 60 unique flower products for customers to view and even take a whiff of before purchasing opened Wednesday morning at Boitanio Mall in Williams Lake.

“We’re actually very excited to be in the community of Williams Lake,” Kevin Satterfield, Director of Store Operations for the Cannabis Division of the BC Liquor Distribution Branch told MyCaribooNow before the store officially opened at 10 am.

“We’re really looking forward to opening today and seeing the customers come in and seeing their reaction to the store. The team has done a fantastic job preparing the store over the last two and a half weeks.”

Satterfield says the Store’s floor layout while similar to what is in Kamloops, it is slightly bigger.

“It’s quite a huge difference in the renovation, and we do take a lot of pride in the overall store design and the way that we enhance the security futures of the store in order to make the customers feel very comfortable and secure within the store. And again with all the product we have in the store making it very secure at the same time.”

Security measures in place for when the store is closed include roll shutters and multiple door security efforts where it takes up to three or four doors to get from spot to spot within the store.

Satterfield anticipates that new product lines such as edibles, beverages, topicals, and vaporizers will be made available in the Store sometime in the New Year.

“Our main goal on removing the illicit market from the market place is really to take a look at making sure we’re using licensed producers, they’ve gone through quality control with Health Canada, and the fact that it’s recognizable product that we’re getting in so customers can recognize the street names and they’re willing to match that street name recognition and the quality control with the price that we offer it at.”