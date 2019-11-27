City Council gave the first three readings to a bylaw that would see increases at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Kari Bolton is the Director of Finance…

“The Water Utility rates will be increased by five percent to continue to increase funds required for future capital investment, for the sewer utility it’s at a sustainable level so the increase is only two percent to cover inflation. For garbage fees and landfill fees, we do have significant capital costs coming out of our landfill due to the fact that we are going to have to expand it, build a berm and expand it to the larger area, so both the residential garbage rates and the landfill rates at the landfill will be going up.”

The actual increases will be $10.24 for water and $5.12 for sewer.

Bolton says residential garbage fees will be going up to 100 dollars, from 75, for the small cans, which is what most people have.

Those with larger cans will pay 190 dollars per year.

Landfill fees will also be increased if Council gives final reading to the bylaw.

The changes would take effect on January 1st, 2020.