Guilty Plea Entered by woman accused of biting off part of victim’s lip
-Photo: Kennedy Barker|Facebook
A Prince George woman, the accused in a graphic assault case, has pled guilty to two of the three charges against her.
27-year old Hailee Kowalchuk pled guilty to Aggravated Assault and Failing to Comply with a Probation Order.
A third charge, Assault, will likely be stayed.
Kowalchuk is due back in court on December 2nd to fix a date for sentencing.
Prince George RCMP were called to a home on North Nechako Road back on January 25th of this year where they found a woman who was missing a chunk of her bottom lip.
The victim claimed that she was tied up and assaulted by a friend following a night of drinking.