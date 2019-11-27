A Prince George woman, the accused in a graphic assault case, has pled guilty to two of the three charges against her.

27-year old Hailee Kowalchuk pled guilty to Aggravated Assault and Failing to Comply with a Probation Order.

A third charge, Assault, will likely be stayed.

Kowalchuk is due back in court on December 2nd to fix a date for sentencing.

Prince George RCMP were called to a home on North Nechako Road back on January 25th of this year where they found a woman who was missing a chunk of her bottom lip.

The victim claimed that she was tied up and assaulted by a friend following a night of drinking.