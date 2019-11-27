Wireless phones in the Cariboo and across the country will be part of a test later today (Wednesday).

At 1:55 this afternoon, a test of BC’s wireless alerting system will be conducted as part of the National Alert Ready system that was launched in this province back on April 6th, 2018.

Madeline Maley Assistant Deputy Minister for Response Operations with Emergency Management BC explains the reason for the test.

“It allows us to see if the system is working, it helps people understand that their devices are compatible, and it helps us raise awareness about the importance of emergency preparedness”.

Maley said there are a couple of ways you may not receive the test other than your mobile device software isn’t updated prior to the test.

“If your phone is on do not disturb or airplane mode then you won’t get the alert so you must have your device on and not set to do not disturb or airplane mode”.

Maley added it’s also good to check and see if your phone is compatible which you can do on their website alertready.ca.

During the test, an alert will also be broadcast on radio and television stations.