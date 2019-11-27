The RCMP is seeking a suspect who is alleged to have defrauded thousands of dollars from a local branch of a national bank by using the identity of a Port Coquitlam man.

The Prince George RCMP received a report an identity theft and fraud that had occurred in August 2019.

Corporal Craig Douglass says ‘substantial’ withdrawals were made in Williams Lake, Quesnel, and Prince George.

“There’s a strong likelihood that this individual is not from any of these communities but is traveling throughout the province and perhaps other provinces committing these types of offenses.”

The suspect may have ties to the Okanagan and the Lower Mainland. He is described as:

Non-white male

Approximately 40 to 50 years old

173 cm (5’8″)

82 kg (180 lbs)

Short dark hair with a mustache and goatee

“We’re quite confident that with the images from the surveillance that we have, it’s quite good images, that somebody out there knows who this individual is and can provide that to the police so we can bring this person to be accountable for his offenses,” Douglass says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300 or Crime Stoppers.