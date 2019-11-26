The Williams Lake Salvation Army launched its annual kettle campaign on Tuesday afternoon at Walmart.

Keeping a watchful eye on the kettle that had already secured some monetary donations from the public, Salvation Army soldier Clarence Colp says the kettles had officially opened at noon.

“Wonderful,” Colp says. “It’s been great. I love doing the kettles.”

Executive director Dawn Butt agreed with Colp and says the campaign got off to a great start.

“The community is already giving back and it was lovely to have the Community Band come and join us, and of course Mayor Walt Cobb and Councillor Sheila Boehm were both there with us as well so that was awesome.”

Butt says they are hoping to raise $95,000 this year. That’s in comparison to last year’s goal of $90,000.

She says with mine closures and mill layoffs they are seeing an increase in families and individuals that need that little bit of extra support throughout Christmas and the year.

“Our need is increasing and so, therefore, our funds need to increase as well.”

Kettles will be located at the BC Liquor Store, Save On, Wholesale Club, Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, and JAK’S until Christmas Eve. Butt says anyone interested in volunteering can contact her at 250-267-5032.