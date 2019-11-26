Williams Lake RCMP is looking for a truck stolen overnight from Pacific Road in Wildwood.

It’s a grey Ford F350 crew cab short box with a lift kit, LED light bar on the front and a burnt-out tail light, license plate BCL LY6852.

Another truck was reported stolen overnight from a worksite on Hodgson Road.

It’s a 2004 black Ford crew cab short box.

Anyone seeing these trucks is asked to call Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477)