CN conductor Brian Hague on the picket line in Williams Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 19. (R Dyok, MyCaribooNow.com staff)

The trains will be rolling across the country Wednesday morning.

After a weeklong strike, the Teamsters and Canadian National Railway (CN) have reached a tentative agreement for over 3,000 conductors, train persons and yard workers, including nearly 200 in Prince George and area.

Normal operations at CN will resume at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow.

The employees had been without a contract since July.

“I am pleased to announce that we’ve reached a tentative agreement with CN. I would like to thank our members for their incredible courage and solidarity,” said the president of Teamsters Canada, François Laporte in a news release.

The tentative agreement must now be ratified by Teamster members via secret-ballot electronic voting.

Before the voting period opens, union meetings will be held across the country to explain the terms of the agreement to members.

The process usually takes several months.

Details of the tentative agreement will not be released until the members have had a chance to review the document first.

