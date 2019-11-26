A fatal collision north of Clinton has claimed the life of a local man in his 40’s.

Clinton RCMP, Traffic Services and Emergency Services responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 97 near Big Bar Road on Tuesday (Nov. 26) morning just after 9:30.

Corporal Mike Halskov says upon arrival police discovered that a northbound transport truck left the highway, rolled and killed the driver.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and police say there is no evidence to suggest any criminality.

Both road and weather conditions were good at the time of the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call Clinton RCMP.