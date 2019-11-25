The first true Arctic Air Mass is on it’s way to the Cariboo.

Matt MacDonald, Meteorologist for Environment Canada, said typically they usually last four to five days but the one coming up is going to be with us right through the weekend and into the early part of the first week of December.

“Tuesday night we’re going to be dipping down to about minus 11, minus 12, those will be the first negative double digits of the season. Then as we work our way through the week it’s going to get colder each and every night, minus 14 on Wednesday night, minus 16 on Thursday night and then by Friday we’re getting down to minus 23.”

The forecast for the Cariboo according to MacDonald will be cold, crisp and sunny until Sunday with a potential of snow sometime next week.