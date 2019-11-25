There was a shooting in Prince George over the weekend.

RCMP say they received a report of an adult male with a gunshot wound at a residence on Irwin Street just before 6-30 early Saturday morning.

Front line officers attended and spoke with the victim, who was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries as a result of a single gunshot wound.

Police say the scene of the shooting was in the parking lot of a local credit union at the corner of 5th Avenue and Central Street.

Investigators are hoping a member of the public will come forward with information.

Police believe this was not a random incident and occurred due to a disagreement between the victim and a small group of suspects.