The 108 Resort has a new manager, and will soon have a new snow park.

Work has begun on the snow and tube park, which will include a tow lift for snow tubers. The park is being built in front of the main lodge building.

Longtime golf shop manager and new operations manager Lee Hansen says they are putting a new outdoor skating area nearby, as well as bringing back the cross country ski trails.

The restaurant has also been getting an upgrade and will reopen shortly under the new red seal chef.

The upgrades were announced today at the resort by Hansen, owner Jessica Liu, and CRD director Al Richmond.

The 108 community itself and the resort are 50 years old this year.