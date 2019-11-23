Updated: The province’s ninth BC Cannabis Store will be opening in the Cariboo this week.

After receiving the green light by Williams Lake City Council in November of last year, the region’s first BC Cannabis Store will be opening to the public on Wednesday at Boitanio Mall.

Senior communications officer with the Liquor Distribution Branch, Kate Bilney says they have been working quite closely with the municipality to get to this stage where they can open the store.

“We’re keeping with the Wednesday date because that’s the day we first opened our Kamloops store on October 17, 2018,” Bilney says.

The BC Cannabis Store in Williams Lake will be the province’s ninth such store. Approximately 15 knowledgeable cannabis consultants will be employed at the store including a store manager and two assistant managers.

Bilney says they are continuing their efforts to roll out their BC Cannabis Stores throughout the province, and that the next store slated to open after Williams Lake will be in Trail.

(Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the number of BC Cannabis Stores across the province.)